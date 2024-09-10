Telangana floods: Rs 16.5K for affected families, Rs 10K per acre for farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, September 9, has announced financial assistance of Rs 16,500 for each family affected by the recent floods, in addition to providing Indiramma houses for those who lost their homes.

The government will also compensate farmers with Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged by the floods and has committed to purchasing any grain that has been soaked by rain.

During a review meeting, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the relief funds would be directly transferred to the accounts of property owners.

Initially, chief minister A Revanth Reddy had proposed Rs 10,000 per household, but this amount was increased to Rs 16,500 after assessing the extent of the damage.

The minister said the disbursement of funds began on the same day as the announcement (Monday).

Special counters will be established at the nearest police stations to issue duplicate certificates, including revenue documents and educational certificates, that were lost in the floods, he informed.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials from various departments, such as revenue, municipal, panchayat raj, irrigation, housing, education, roads, and buildings.

He was joined by government advisor Vem Narender Reddy and chief secretary Santhi Kumar to discuss the impact of the rains and the necessary rehabilitation measures.

During the meeting, the minister inquired about the damages to infrastructure related to each department and the funds required for both temporary and permanent repairs.

He instructed officials to prioritize the repair of damaged roads and to address these issues urgently.

“Every flood victim will receive assistance. Families of those who lost their lives will be given ₹5 lakh as ex gratia and an Indiramma house. Currently, 33 fatalities have been reported across all 33 districts due to the rains. Among these deaths, six occurred in Khammam district, five in Kothagudem, four in Mulugu, and three each in Kamareddy and Wanaparthy,” stated the minister.

Officials informed the minister that 358 villages have been affected by the heavy rains and floods, impacting around two lakh people. They reported the establishment of 158 relief camps, where 2,454 individuals were rescued and 13,494 people were relocated to safer areas.