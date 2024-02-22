As water crisis loom large, Telangana govt devises action plan

Hyderabad: As the water crisis deepens in Telangana, with just 11 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) remaining in the Sripada Yellampalli project, besides alleged leakages from the Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the situation is rapidly deteriorating.



With the impending summer months, the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has prioritised the provision of safe drinking water across the state. An action plan in this regard was devised during a meeting with top officials from various departments at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Thursday, February 22.

The discussion centered on the dwindling water levels in reservoirs due to deficient rainfall, prompting concerns about potential crisis situations.

No water diversion for non-essential purposes

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of conserving water for drinking purposes and instructed officials to refrain from diverting water from key sources like the Nagarjuna Sagar for non-essential needs.

The government is also planning to write to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) seeking permission to draw water from Sagar and Srisailam projects to address the imminent drinking water needs.

Addressing the need for proactive measures, the chief minister highlighted the underutilised potential of various water resources, citing the example of the Kagna river. He urged officials to explore avenues for utilising such resources effectively to meet the growing demand for drinking water.

GHMC drinking water supply

According to the summer action plan proposed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Greater Hyderabad area anticipates needing around 50 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) in addition to the existing usage of 550 MGD. The water levels in major reservoirs across the Krishna and Godavari Rivers are already alarmingly low, with only 319.22 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of total storage capacity available out of 517.81 TMC.



The Sripada Yellampally project, crucial for supplying water to Hyderabad and numerous other districts through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, is experiencing rapid depletion.

With approximately one TMC diminishing per week, the project’s water levels have plummeted to around 11 TMC against its full storage capacity of 18.98 TMC.

In urban areas, particularly within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. Alternative arrangements, including sourcing water from Yellampalli and Nagarjuna Sagar, are also being considered to mitigate potential shortages.

Acknowledging challenges in the transportation of water tankers, the chief minister directed police officials to facilitate the smooth movement of tankers without obstruction, ensuring adequate supply to all areas within the GHMC jurisdiction.

Additionally, the CM addressed concerns over unpaid salaries to Rural Water Supply (RWS) staff, directing the Finance department to release funds promptly to address the issue.

Reviewing and monitoring

To oversee implementation and monitor progress, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the chief secretary to conduct regular reviews with district collectors, ensuring effective utilisation of available water resources to meet the drinking water needs of communities across Telangana.

With these measures in place, the Telangana government aims to preemptively address any potential drinking water shortages throughout the summer months.