Telangana: For the 2nd time in a month, COVID-19 cases cross 500

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 297, followed by neighboring Ranga Reddy (64) and Medchal Malkajgiri (46) districts.

Hyderabad: Telangana crossed 500 cases in the state with 563 people testing positive on Wednesday bringing the overall case count to 8,03,937 cases.

On July 2, there were 516 cases which decreased to 457 on Sunday and dipped further 443 on Monday, before increasing once more on Tuesday. Comparatively more tests were administered on Saturday and Tuesday than on the other two days.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 297, followed by neighboring Rangareddy (64) and Medchal Malkajgiri (46) districts.

The recovery cases of today are 434 and 7,94,944 overall. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The last time the state had documented more than 500 cases was in the middle of this year’s February.

