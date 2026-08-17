Telangana Forest Department rescues 17 cobras

Hyderabad: Seventeen cobras have been rescued by the Forest Department during special checks conducted ahead of Nag Panchami, as officials stepped up surveillance to prevent the capture, trafficking and ill-treatment of snakes during the festival.

Eight special teams comprising anti-poaching squads, local forest personnel and representatives of voluntary organisations have been deployed in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts. Around 25 members of the Friends of Snakes Society are assisting forest officials in conducting surprise checks at major temples, markets and transport hubs to identify and rescue snakes held by snake charmers.

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The Forest Department has also launched awareness programmes at prominent temples, urging devotees not to offer milk to live snakes. Officials said snakes cannot properly digest milk and feeding them could lead to serious health problems. Devotees have been advised to worship snake idols instead.

Forest officials said snakes are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and that capturing or illegally transporting them is an offence. The rescued snakes will be provided with necessary treatment, and those found healthy will be released into suitable forest habitats. The department urged people to inform forest officials if they come across live snakes being kept by snake charmers or anyone illegally capturing or transporting them.