Baby cobras found in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar police station

The snakelets, believed to have entered from a nearby marshy area, were safely rescued by the Friends of Snakes team without any injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Baby cobras rescued from Madhuranagar police station
Baby cobras rescued from Madhuranagar police station

Hyderabad: At least three baby cobras were rescued from the Madhuranagar Police Station in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 11, after the reptiles slithered into the premises, triggering panic among police personnel.

According to police, the snakelets were spotted inside the station in the morning, following which the Friends of Snakes rescue team was alerted.

Rescuers safely captured the three cobras and placed them in a bucket before relocating them away from the police station. A video of the rescue operation has since surfaced on social media.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials at the Madhuranagar Police Station said the snakelets may have entered the premises from a nearby marshy area.

“The snakelets may have entered from the marshy area nearby. They have been safely removed from the police station premises,” a police official said.

The reptiles were rescued without causing any injuries, officials added.

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