Telangana: Sand mafia attacks forest officials, minister assures action

The incident was an alleged attempt to avoid interception by the forest department. Fortunately, the department personnel escaped unhurt. 

Telangana minister for forests and endowment, Konda Surekha.

Hyderabad: A group of five forest department personnel travelling in a car was allegedly hit by a sand-laden tractor-trolley driven by suspected members of the sand mafia in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9 in the Yellandu forest division, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident was an alleged attempt to avoid interception by the forest department. Fortunately, the department personnel escaped unhurt. 

The Yellandu forest range officials filed a case against the tractor trolley’s driver and three other occupants who rammed into the forest squad’s car from behind. 

Telangana’s minister for forests, Konda Surekha on January 10, Wednesday, has strongly denounced the assault on officials and promised strict action against those responsible.

Surekha, who was informed about the incident through a phone call with the concerned officials, has asserted that anyone found guilty will face consequences.

She also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

