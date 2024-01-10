Telangana: Tahsildar, his deputy land in ACB net for taking Rs 9K bribe

The bribe amount was recovered. The case is under investigation, the ACB said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 5:57 pm IST
Telangana: ACB traps SI, home guard in Asifabad over Rs 20K bribe
Representative image

Hyderabad: A Tahsildar and his deputy in Nirmal district of Telangana were trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 9,000.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Tahsildar, who is also the Joint Sub-Registrar of Kaddem Mandal, was caught by the ACB at the Tahsildar office when she demanded and accepted the bribe through Deputy Tahsildar from the complainant for showing official favour “for registration of gift deed pertaining to an agriculture land”, an ACB release said here.

The accused officers thereby performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, it said.

MS Education Academy

The bribe amount was recovered. The case is under investigation, the ACB added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th January 2024 5:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button