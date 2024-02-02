Telangana: Forest dept working to trap leopard attacking cattle

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department began work to trap a leopard moving in the districts of Wanaparthy and Narayanpet that is moving around villages and attacking cattle.

The local villagers met the forest officials and complained about the leopard attacks on cattle in remote villages near the forest frequently.

The local forest officials informed the higher officials based in Hyderabad who accorded the required permissions to the local officials to track and trap the leopard before shifting to the Amrabad Reserve Forest.

Leopards stray out of the Amarabad Reserve Forest into nearby villages frequently in search of prey. Although forest officials have increased the prey base in the forest area, the leopards continue to stray out of the forest and attack cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and dogs in village and grazing lands.

After the orders were issued to trap the leopard, the local forest officials tracked the movement of the carnivore using camera traps and set up cages with bait to lure and trap the leopard.