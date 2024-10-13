Telangana Forest Minister lands in another controversy

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Forest, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha landed in another controversy after a clash between her followers and her own party MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy’s supporters over a flexi.

The minister rushed to a police station in Warangal district and sat in the chair of the Station House Officer to demand the release of her followers who were arrested by the police after a clash with Prakash Reddy’s supporters.

The clash between the two groups created tension in Dharmaram town. The incident occurred when Prakash Reddy’s group took strong exception to the minister’s followers putting up a flexi on the occasion of Dussehra without a picture of the MLA. They tore the flexi and this led to Konda Surekha’s followers attacking the MLA’s supporters.

Some supporters of the MLA were injured in the attack. On their complaint, police registered a case and arrested some followers of the minister. On learning about this, the minister rushed to Geesugonda Police Station.

She sat in the SHO’s chair and pulled up the officials for arresting her followers. She refused to leave the police station till the release of her followers. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident has made public the infighting within the ruling Congress party in the district. Konda Surekha, who represents the Warangal East constituency, has differences with Prakash Reddy, a former leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who joined the Congress party just before last year’s Assembly elections.

Prakash Reddy was elected to the Assembly from the Parkal constituency in the same district.

This is the second time Konda Surekha has landed in a row. She recently raked up a huge controversy with her comments blaming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for the separation of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya’s father and popular actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rama Rao have filed separate defamation cases against the minister.