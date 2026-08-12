Telangana forest officer electrocuted by hunters’ electric trap

Hyderabad: A forest beat officer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire trap set by poachers to kill wild animals in a forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered on charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident which happened late on Tuesday night, they said.

Expressing anguish over the death of forest beat officer Naveen Naik, state Forest Minister Konda Surekha ordered a comprehensive inquiry by forest and police officials into the incident and ensure tough punishment for the culprits.

ఫారెస్ట్ బీట్ ఆఫీసర్ నవీన్ మృతిపై తీవ్ర ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేసిన మంత్రి కొండా సురేఖ గారు.



వన్యప్రాణుల వేట కోసం ఏర్పాటు చేసిన విద్యుత్ ఉచ్చులో చిక్కుకుని భద్రాద్రి కొత్తగూడెం జిల్లా చెరువుసింగారం ఫారెస్ట్ బీట్ ఆఫీసర్ నవీన్ మృతి చెందడం పై అటవీ, పర్యావరణ, దేవాదాయ ధర్మాదాయ శాఖ మంత్రి… — Konda Surekha (@iamkondasurekha) August 12, 2026

After receiving information about the erection of electric traps in Nakiripet forest area on Tuesday night, the deceased, Naveen, and three other forest officials went to the area, he said.

Naveen was a native of Karepally mandal in Khammam district.

Also Read After cattle attacks in Telangana, forest dept reviews tiger movement

“It was dark in the area and the beat officer accidentally came in contact with the electric trap and was electrocuted. He was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said.

The electric trap was set up by hunters to kill wildlife, police said.

Surekha conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family and gave directions to forest officials to take measures for the safety of forest personnel who are on duty.

She termed the death of Naveen as “unfortunate” while on duty.

Surekha told Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Vinay Kumar to provide ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and providing a job for a family member, an official release said.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anusuya Seethakka condoled the death of the forest beat officer and appealed to people not to hunt wild animals and install electric traps.