Telangana: Forest Research Institute invites applicants for M.Sc Forestry

Hyderabad: Applications are now being accepted for the academic year 2022–2023 for admission to the two-year M.Sc. Forestry programme to the Forest College & Research Institute (FCRI) in Siddipet.

Admissions will be based on the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – All India Entrance Exam for Administration (AIEEA) PG 2022 entrance test with a weighted average of 50% and B.Sc (Hons) Forestry obtaining a mandatory 50% weightage.

The required application form must be filled out online starting on November 16, 2022, at the college website www.fcrits.in.

Candidates must upload the necessary supporting documentation and pay the application fee of Rs. 2000 for General Category candidates and Rs. 1000 for SC/ST/PH candidates by the deadline of November 25, 5:00 PM, or pay a late fee of Rs. 500 by November 28, 2022.

For more details visit www.fcrits.in or enquire at the helpline No.:8074350866 /8919477851, or email @ fcriadmissions@gmail.com.