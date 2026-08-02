Telangana Forest, Sericulture dept at odds over silkworm rearing

Hyderabad: An argument broke out between sericulture officials and the Telangana Forest Department after farmers complained they were not allowed to raise silkworms.

The incident occurred in Kotapalli village of Mancherial district. Farmers complained that the seeds granted by the Telangana Horticulture and Sericulture Department were allegedly damaged by forest officials.

On information, officials reached the place and a disagreement followed between them.

Also Read Non-tribals stopped from sowing seeds in Telangana forest

A few days ago, near Surdapur village of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, a stone-pelting incident occurred between farmers and forest officials after they attempted to sow seeds in a reserve forest. The officials asserted that the 100-hectare area came under the forest department and farming was disallowed.