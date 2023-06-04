Telangana Formation Day: Rachakonda police mega rally on June 4

Hyderabad: As part of the 10th Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu, the Rachakonda police have organized a mega rally today, June 4.

The rally will begin at 04:00 pm from LB Nagar Camp office to DSL Mall, Uppal.

A flashmob at the DSM mall will be followed by Manava Haram at Uppal X roads has also been organised.

Telangana minister for education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, alongside Sri D Sudheer Reddy, MLA, L B Nagar, and Sri Bethi Subhas Reddy, MLA, Uppal has been invited as the chief guest, and the guests of honour, respectively.

The rally is a part of the 21-day celebrations reflecting the achievements of the state in different sectors.

The chief minister has instructed the officials concerned to organise the celebrations in such a manner that they reflect the Telangana pride, remember sacrifices made by martyrs in the six-decade struggle for separate statehood, and ensure that the achievements of the state are displayed in a grand manner.