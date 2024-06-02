Telangana formation day: Revanth launches state anthem, lists out plans for state

Hyderabad: Telangana celebrated its 10th formation day with grandeur on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The day began with chief minister A Revanth Reddy paying floral tributes to the Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park.

He then proceeded to the Parade Grounds, where he hoisted the national flag and received a guard of honour from the armed police forces.

After a march-past by the contingents, he unveiled the new state anthem, “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana,” written by Ande Sri and composed by Oscar winning musician MM Keeravani.

In his address, Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government is not the ruler but the servant of the state, and that they have brought “Praja Palana” (people’s welfare) to the state.

He also highlighted the importance of spreading love and questioning supremacy, which he referred to as “Telanganaism”.

Revanth informed that the government is drafting a comprehensive plan called “Green Telangana – 2050,” according to which, the state will be divided into three zones: Urban Telangana (inside the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road), Sub Urban Telangana (from there to the Regional Ring Road), and Rural Telangana (from there to the state borders.

The chief minister also touched on various other issues such as Musi Redevelopment, employment and jobs, education, housing, electricity, and farmers’ concerns during his address.