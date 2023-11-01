Telangana: Former BJP MP G Vivek Venkatswamy resigns from party

Hyderabad: In yet another shock to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former MP Vivek Venkatswamy resigned from the party on Wednesday, November 1.

In a letter addressed to Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, G Vivek Venkatswamy stated, “With a heavy heart, I tender my resignation from the party.”

Vivek is likely to join Congress after meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Novotel Hyderabad where he will be accompanied by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Vivek’s exit from the party comes less than a week after another senior leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who unsuccessfully contested on the saffron party ticket in the by-poll for the Munugode Assembly constituency last year, resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress.

Venkatswamy was also the party’s Manifesto Committee Chairman.

According to a PTI report, Revanth Reddy told reporters that he wholeheartedly welcomed Vivek to join the Congress party and he accepted it.

The ex-MP has jumped parties six times so far.

𝐕𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐉𝐏… 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧s 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬



👉 BJP Manifesto Committee Chairman G VivekVenkataSwamy resigned from the BJP.

👉 Vivek arrived at Hotel Novotel to meet Rahul Gandhi.#TelanganaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/GIEDEflPf9 — Team Congress (@TeamCongressINC) November 1, 2023

As per reports, the former Peddapalli MP, who played a key role in the Telangana movement as a Parliament member at the time, is unhappy with the way the BJP is functioning in Telangana.

G Vivek was elected to Parliament in 2009 from the Peddapalli constituency and to put pressure on the Congress, he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then TRS).

After the Telangana Bill was passed, he returned to Congress only to rejoin the BRS later. In the 2019 Parliament election, he expected the Peddapalli ticket from the BRS but did not get the nomination, with the CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao replacing him with a newcomer.

Subsequently, Vivek joined the BJP after the Parliament elections.

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, disgruntled leaders are jumping to other parties. Recently, former MLA K Rajagopal Reddy also left the BJP and rejoined the Congress.