Telangana: Former Chevella MLA Konda Lakshma Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Former Chevella MLA Konda Lakshma Reddy passed away on Monday, October 13. He was 84-year-old and the managing director of News Service Syndicate (NSS).

Reddy was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for age-related health issues. Reddy initiated a local news agency NSS, in 1980 with a passion for journalism. He also worked as President of Jubilee Hills Journalists Cooperative Housing Society and Press Club of Hyderabad.

The former MLA was the grandson of Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, former deputy chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Lakshma Reddy has held different posts, including spokesperson and grievance Cell chairman of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), during his political career.

He was also chairman of Andhra Pradesh Sports council. He contested in Lok Sabha elections in 1999 and 2014 from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. However, he faced defeat in these two elections.

Expressing condolence in a post on X, the chief minister’s office said, “Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the death of senior leader and former Chevella MLA Konda Laxma Reddy. He recalled his long career in public service.”

He recalled that Laxma Reddy, who founded the NSS news agency with an interest in journalism, also served as the president of the Hyderabad Press Club.