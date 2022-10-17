Telangana: Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah to join BJP on Oct 19

Hyderabad: Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud who submitted his resignation from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party last week will be officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 19.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay took to his official Twitter page to make the announcement.

Delighted to meet Shri @NarsaiahBoora garu along with @BJP4Telangana leaders at his residence today. The former MP will join @BJP4India soon. pic.twitter.com/j92U1umVPa — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 17, 2022

Before the announcement, Goud was spotted in the capital where he reportedly met BJP’s president J P Nadda and the National General Secretary Tarun Chugh multiple times.

Goud’s resignation came as a surprise to the ruling state government as he is known for his long association with the party.

The former TRS MP from Bhongir said that the decision was long overdue had it not been for ‘personal reasons.’

Speaking to ANI, he said he was unhappy with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s decision of expanding nationally with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He said many were not consulted or informed about the decision.

“As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. He (KCR) started BRS without consulting or informing us. So, we do not know the agenda of the party. I did not criticise the chief minister in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before,” he told ANI.