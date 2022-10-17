Telangana: Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah to join BJP on Oct 19

Goud's resignation came as a surprise to the TRS as he is known for his long association with the party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th October 2022 3:10 pm IST
Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud who is all set to join BJP shares a light moment with the state president Bandi Sanjay on Monday (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud who submitted his resignation from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party last week will be officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 19.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay took to his official Twitter page to make the announcement.

Before the announcement, Goud was spotted in the capital where he reportedly met BJP’s president J P Nadda and the National General Secretary Tarun Chugh multiple times.

MS Education Academy

Goud’s resignation came as a surprise to the ruling state government as he is known for his long association with the party.

The former TRS MP from Bhongir said that the decision was long overdue had it not been for ‘personal reasons.’

Also Read
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana: Congress to make it grand success, says Shabbir

Speaking to ANI, he said he was unhappy with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s decision of expanding nationally with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He said many were not consulted or informed about the decision.

“As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. He (KCR) started BRS without consulting or informing us. So, we do not know the agenda of the party. I did not criticise the chief minister in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from this family (TRS). I was in TRS because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before,” he told ANI.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button