Telangana forms transport squads to monitor lorries, buses, mining vehicles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has prepared a detailed action plan to strengthen enforcement in the transport sector and take strict action against vehicles that violate road safety rules. The aim is to reduce road accidents through constant monitoring and quick penalties.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviewed the situation with senior Transport Department officials at the Secretariat. He instructed that enforcement checks be increased across all districts. As part of the plan, 33 district-level teams and three state-level flying squads will conduct surprise inspections every day.

Under the new system, all enforcement teams will receive their daily inspection routes at 6 a.m. from senior officials. The checks will mainly focus on overloaded lorries and buses, vehicles transporting sand, fly ash, and stones, as well as vehicle fitness certificates, pollution compliance, and pending challans. Vehicles found violating rules will be seized and fined heavily.

Each enforcement team will include District Transport Commissioners, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and support staff. Officers who previously worked at cancelled check posts will now be moved to these teams. The Minister also instructed officials not to trouble autos and agricultural tractors that carry passengers.

A State Enforcement Squad, headed by the Joint Transport Commissioner (Enforcement), will also conduct surprise inspections of district teams every month. At least one team must remain on duty at all times, even on government holidays. Districts such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, and Sangareddy have been told to check interstate buses twice a week.

Strict action will be taken against vehicles with expired fitness certificates, overloaded goods carriers, overspeeding vehicles, and those with multiple e-challans or illegal modifications. Details of overloaded vehicles will also be shared with the Mining Department to track illegal mining and transport.

Vehicles transporting goods without proper tarpaulin covers will be fined to reduce dust pollution.

Referring to the recent Chevella bus accident, the Minister said 2,576 vehicles were booked in the last week alone, including 352 overloaded lorries and 43 buses. He directed officials to speed up the establishment of Automatic Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS) to make the fitness testing process more transparent.

He also asked the department to conduct regular training programmes for transport staff, with one batch for every 30 employees. He suggested issuing auto permits to women to promote self-employment.

The Minister announced that a “Road Safety Month” will be observed soon, which will include essay competitions, awareness campaigns, and Children’s Awareness Parks in all districts. He also stressed the need to create awareness about the central government’s cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Transport Commissioner Ilambarthi, and Joint Transport Commissioners Ramesh, Chandrashekhar, and Shivalingaiah attended the meeting, the official statement said.