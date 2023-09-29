Telangana: Foundation laid for Oil Palm factory in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: In the wake of promoting Oil Palm cultivation in Telangana, the foundation for Pre Unique India Pvt Ltd’s Oil Palm factory was laid in Sankireddypally of Mahbubnagar on Friday, September 29.

With an investment of Rs 500 crore, the factory once ready would generate employment to 300 people directly and 1000 people indirectly.

Stating that the agriculture sector was witnessing rapid growth under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, state industries minister KT Rama Rao said that over Rs 73,000 crore were deposited in the bank account of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

“Additionally, 24-hour free power supply was being extended to farmers and Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage was also being provided under the Rythu Bima scheme,” said KTR.

Highlighting the accomplishments of the BRS in the state, KTR said that they have kickstarted projects that were not completed in the last 65 years.

Regarding the recently launched Palamuru scheme, KTR said, “Telangana government was drawing every drop of River Krishna under its rightful share and transforming the parched lands in erstwhile Palamuru into fertile lands.”

“Before the formation of Telangana, the state was producing 68 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and today, the production has increased to 3.5 crore metric tonnes,” added the minister.

Taking a dig at the Centre, KTR underlined that as the production increased, an appeal was made to the BJP-led Union government in 2018 to purchase parboiled rice but it was refused.

The minister was speaking after laying the foundation for the Oil Palm factory. “Telangana government was targeting to cultivate oil palm in 20 lakh acres in five years, KTR said, adding that in the last 30 years, the past governments had managed to produce oil palm in only in 30,000 acres.”

“The state government was extending a subsidy component of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers for cultivating oil palm and about Rs 2500 crore was allocated by the government towards this initiative,” said KTR.

KTR further announced that another factory was coming up in Khammam, the foundation for which would be laid on Saturday.

The foundation for another factory at Nirmal will be laid on October 4.

The minister further appealed to the local leadership to extend all support to the company’s management and ensure there was no hindrance in their operations.

75 MLD water treatment plant launched

A water treatment plant with a capacity of 75 MLD was launched in Wanaparthy district under Mission Bhagiratha, to provide drinking water to people.

KTR also launched 96 double-bedroom kitchen houses in Rajpet village of Wanaparthy district.