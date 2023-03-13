Telangana: Four die on spot as car rams into container truck in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Four people died on the spot when the car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on Monday morning on NH 44 at Chandrayanpalli Tanda of Nizamabad district.

According to the police, the four victims were residents of Kandaliwadi village of Bodhan Mandal. They were travelling from Hyderabad to their hometown when the driver lost control of the steering and hit the container truck.

The bodies were shifted to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital. Their family members have been informed.

A case was registered and the investigation is on.