Telangana: Four held for duping childless couples in Nizamabad

An amount of Rs 1 lakh was fixed for a female child while Rs 1.5 lakh was fixed for a male child, police said

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 7:29 pm IST
Telangana: Four held for duping childless couples in Nizamabad
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Four women, including an Asha worker, were arrested by the Nizamabad police on Wednesday for trafficking infants and selling them to childless couples.

Initially, the group of women would gathered details of couples who did not have children. They would approach those couples and extorted lakhs of rupees from them on pretext of getting them children to adopt.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided in Bhavaninagar, case filed

Likewise, they approached pregnant women in the district and offered them money in return for their newborns. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was fixed for a female baby while Rs 1.5 lakh was fixed for a male child, police said.

MS Education Academy

Acting on a tip-off, the town police started tracking the women and arrested them from Sanjivaiah colony.

The women were later sent to judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 7:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button