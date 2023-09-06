Telangana: Four held for duping childless couples in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Four women, including an Asha worker, were arrested by the Nizamabad police on Wednesday for trafficking infants and selling them to childless couples.

Initially, the group of women would gathered details of couples who did not have children. They would approach those couples and extorted lakhs of rupees from them on pretext of getting them children to adopt.

Likewise, they approached pregnant women in the district and offered them money in return for their newborns. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was fixed for a female baby while Rs 1.5 lakh was fixed for a male child, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the town police started tracking the women and arrested them from Sanjivaiah colony.

The women were later sent to judicial remand.