Telangana: Four killed in private bus-truck collision in Mahabubnagar

The bus with 32 passengers was proceeding to Proddatur from Hyderabad, police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2025 5:17 pm IST
Accident in Mahabubnagar
Bus Accident in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Four people were killed and as many injured when a private bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck from behind in Mahabubnagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2.15 am in a place that falls under the Addakal police station limits, they added.

Three people died on the spot and five people injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital, and one among them succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, a police official said.

MS Teachers

The bus with 32 passengers was proceeding to Proddatur from Hyderabad, police added.

On August 30, A bus carrying wedding attendees in Telangana crashed into a house located at the Danthalapalli area of Mahabubabad The driver was killed on the spot.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2025 5:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button