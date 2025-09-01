Telangana: Four killed in private bus-truck collision in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: Four people were killed and as many injured when a private bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck from behind in Mahabubnagar district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2.15 am in a place that falls under the Addakal police station limits, they added.

Three people died on the spot and five people injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital, and one among them succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, a police official said.

The bus with 32 passengers was proceeding to Proddatur from Hyderabad, police added.

On August 30, A bus carrying wedding attendees in Telangana crashed into a house located at the Danthalapalli area of Mahabubabad The driver was killed on the spot.