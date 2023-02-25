Telangana: Four-yr-old severely injured in Karimnagar stray dogs attack

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dog attacks, a four-year-old girl was severely injured in Konaraopet mandal headquarters.

Though the incident took place four days ago, it came to light on Friday.

The little girl, Bolle Charishma was playing in front of her house when the dogs attacked her, following which her family members rushed to rescue her on hearing her echoing screams.

The dogs were then chased away but Charishma ended up sustaining severe injuries on her head and other body parts.

She was immediately taken to Sircilla hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

According to her family members, the girl received 14 stitches for the head injury.

After the horrific dog attack incident in Hyderabad where a five-year-old Pradeep was mauled to death by a bunch of stray dogs, several other incidents have been reported from the neighbouring districts, highlighting the severity of ignored animal attacks in Telangana.

In another incident, street dogs attacked a couple who was moving on a bike in Beet Bazar of Jagtial town on Friday.