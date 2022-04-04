Telangana: Free coaching for 900 tribals for competitive exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana tribal welfare department will be providing free coaching to 900 eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates of Bhadradri – Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

The coaching will be provided for the forthcoming Police Group- I and Group–IV competitive recruitment exams at the nine centres in the old undivided Khammam district.

The free coaching camps have been organized under the support of the integrated tribal development agency, Bhadrachalam. The annual family income of the candidates should be below 2 lakh rupees.

According to a press release, the eligible candidates will be selected for the programme through a screening test based on merit. Free food, accommodation and study material will also be provided to the selected candidates.

Candidates that are eligible and interested can submit their applications online for the free coaching programme through the website.

For further details contact on 7981962660/9550813062/8143840906.