Telangana: Free coaching for applicants of minority teachers, junior lecturers in 10 districts

Application forms will be accepted from May 19 to June 2.

Telangana: Free coaching for minority teachers, junior lecturers in 10 districts
Free coaching (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Minority candidates who applied for the post of residential teachers, including TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and junior lecturers in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) will receive free coaching in 10 districts of Telangana.

According to a press note from the Telangana Minority Study Circle, the candidates are required to submit Xerox copies of an SSC memo, Aadhaar details, and a graduation pass-out certificate along with a B.Ed degree, in order to get themselves enrolled for the coaching programme.

MS Education Academy

For further details of registration and guidelines, contact 04023236112.

