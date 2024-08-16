Telangana free electricity scheme: Beneficiaries struggle to receive ‘zero bill’

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has launched the Gruha Jyoti scheme, offering free electricity up to 200 units, with a significant number of people already benefiting from it. However, despite the scheme’s promise, many poor households are struggling to receive zero electricity bills due to certain mandatory conditions.

One key requirement for availing of this scheme is the possession of a food security card. Despite fulfilling all conditions, many eligible individuals are still facing difficulties in getting their electricity bills waived.

In the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal, a total of 19.8 lakh applications have been submitted under the Gruha Jyoti scheme as part of the Praja Palana program. However, around 2.50 lakh eligible applicants are still receiving electricity bills.

Officials have attributed this issue to incomplete data entry, which is preventing eligible consumers from receiving the promised zero bills. The Praja Palana program saw a rush in online application registrations, leading to some oversights.

Electricity officials are now conducting field visits and meeting with consumers, who have been voicing their concerns about not receiving the zero bills despite meeting all the criteria.

During the Assembly budget session, the government presented data indicating that 42.25 lakh people received free electricity in July. Among these, 7.40 lakh people within the Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal limits are reported to have received zero electricity bills.

However, the challenges faced by those who are still receiving bills despite their eligibility highlight ongoing issues in the implementation of the scheme.