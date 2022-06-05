Telangana: French industry exposure for TSWREI, TTWREI students

Hyderabad: Students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS) can now get international exposure as France has offered student exchange programs.

Officials from the two state-run educational institutes on Saturday entered into an agreement with their French counterparts, allowing students to opt for exchange programs in various subjects with an emphasis on skill development and industry exposure.

Addressing the meeting, Telangana secretary of finance Ronald Rose said, “The main purpose of the meeting with the French delegation is to expose students to global workplace culture, universities and international industrial standards, so that these marginalised children could aspire to secure opportunities at a global level. This is the first such initiative in the country between government welfare educational institutions and global corporations.”

“There is a need to upskill and nurture the talent of the underprivileged for 21st-century jobs. We are making outreach efforts to global corporations” he added.

Consul General of France, Thierry Berthelot, expressed the country’s willingness to extend the exchange program and said, “We want to create skilled human resources through student internship programs, skill development programs and industrial exposure visits involving students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions.”