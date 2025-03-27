Telangana funds Bhadrachalam Temple’s expansion

Hyderabad: The Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam, commonly known as the Bhadrachalam temple, is poised for significant expansion with the acquisition of an additional acre of land adjacent to its existing 70-acre site in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 34 crore for this land acquisition, further solidifying the temple’s reputation as the “Ayodhya of the South.”

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved the funding after discussions with Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao, who elaborated on the ambitious expansion plans.

Temple officials, including the executive officer and priests, have presented a vision for a comprehensive “Temple City,” outlining a master plan for development.

To facilitate this expansion, houses and shops in the vicinity of the temple will need to be cleared.

Bhadrachalam’s Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Damadar Rao confirmed that a relief and rehabilitation package has been proposed for those affected.

Each displaced family will receive Rs 7.86 lakh along with a constructed flat in a designated area of town. It is estimated that 39 families will benefit from this compensation.

“We will begin distributing cheques to the affected residents soon,” stated Damadar Rao. “Once they relocate, the temple authorities will proceed with the expansion as planned.”

The design for the extended premises has already been finalized, with construction expected to commence shortly after the Sri Ramanavami celebrations on April 6.