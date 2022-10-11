Telangana: Gandipet Eco-Park built at Rs 35.6 cr inaugurated

The park located in Gandipet has walkways, an open-air theatre with 1,200 seats, two art pavilions, a flower terrace, gazebos, picnic areas, food courts, and restrooms.

Published: 11th October 2022 5:21 pm IST
The Eco Park to come up at Gandipet(Photo: Twitter @KTRTRS)

Hyderabad: Telangana urban development minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday inaugurated the new Eco-Park at Gandipet.

The state government had approved the spending of Rs 35.6 crore to create a landscape park on the banks of Osman Sagar and Rs 75 crore to create an environmental park at Himayat Sagar, two ancient Nizam-era reservoirs on the outskirts of the city, in an effort to create eco-friendly tourism attractions.

In addition to an entrance pavilion with welcoming arches and a central pavilion with a ticketing counter and guard room, the Gandipet park, created by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has walkways, an open-air theatre with 1,200 seats, two art pavilions, a flower terrace, gazebos, picnic areas, food courts, and restrooms. Additionally, the authorities have added eye-catching lighting for the nighttime vista.

KTR took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the HMDA in developing the park.

The Development of the Eco- park was proposed by HMDA at the cost of Rs 75 crore, out of which the authority has spent Rs 35.60 crore.

A while ago urban development chief secretary Arvind Kumar visited the proposed site at Kothwalguda to clear the necessary groundwork ahead of the park’s construction, said a press release from the HMDA.

According to the HMDA, the Kothwalguda Eco-Park will include, in addition to gazebos and pergolas, a six-acre aviary, a 2.5-kilometre boardwalk, an aquarium, a butterfly garden, a sensory park, an open-air theatre, flora, and landscaping. Aside from food courts at four places, the HMDA has also suggested building opulent timber cabins, camping tents, an infinity pool, and a conference hall.

As the park will contain 85 acres on one side and 40 acres on the other, it will also have a bridge linking land pockets on either side of the outer ring road, according to authorities. Additionally created are a guest parking area and an approach road.

