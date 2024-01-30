Telangana: Ganja laced chocolates seized in Ranga Reddy



Hyderabad: A huge quantity of ganja laced chocolates were seized by the Prohibition and Excise team Rangareddy district on Monday night.

On a tip off the excise police raided a house at Kokapet and seized the chocolates brought to the city from Odisha by a gang.

The chocolates were sold to software professionals and labourers.

The students were also target customers of the gang.

The excise sleuths arrested some people during the raid and interrogating them to know more about the illegal business.

A case has been booked under NDPS Act. Last year, the Kothur police arrested a gang of labourers for selling the chocolates to school students.