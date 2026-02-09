Telangana: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore destroyed

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department destroyed 953 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.76 crore seized in different operations across Telangana.

The raids were conducted across Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Palvancha, Manuguru and Madhira areas.

Recently, the department conducted a house raid and arrested four persons in Hyderabad’s Old City area. As many as 5.24 kilograms of ganja were seized.

According to an official of the department, on a tip-off, the Special Task Force team raided the house of Vikas Singh alias Vicky, located at the Jummerat Bazaar area, and found the drug concealed in a bag and kept in a room.

“Vicky was sourcing the ganja from some persons in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 2000 a kilogram. After bringing it to the city, he was packing the ganja in small sachets and selling 30 grams for Rs 1500 to customers,” said the official.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Singh, Mithilal Singh, Akash Singh and Vishal Singh. Four others involved in the case are absconding. Four motorcycles and five mobile phones were also seized during the raid.