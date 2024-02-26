Telangana gears up for Haj pilgrimage as 7900 selected

Hyderabad: A significant number of pilgrims from Telangana, totaling 7900 individuals, are set to embark on the sacred journey of Haj from Hyderabad embarkation point to Saudi Arabia this year.

Significant logistical efforts undertaken by the Telangana government to facilitate the pilgrimage for not only its residents but also pilgrims from neighboring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 11,000 people will travel from Hyderabad airport.

Ahead of the pilgrimage, the Telangana Haj Committee organized the inaugural training session for the selected pilgrims.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the Telangana government on SC, ST, and Minority Affairs, encouraged pilgrims to seize the opportunity and cooperate with authorities for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

He highlighted the increase in the government’s allocation for Haj logistics. Shabbir urged pilgrims to remain patient and composed throughout their journey, despite the challenges that may arise.

Offering practical advice, Telangana Minority Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel stressed on the importance of ensuring updated travel documents, particularly passport validity, to avoid any issues during travel. Jaleel also highlighted the need for physical fitness, advising pilgrims to practice walking to prepare for the physical demands of the pilgrimage.

The first batch of pilgrims from the state is scheduled to depart for Madina on May 9, marking the beginning of this spiritual expedition.