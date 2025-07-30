Telangana gears up for Independence day celebrations at Golconda

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort in a meeting on Wednesday, July 30.

He also informed that chief minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the celebrations after paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

The chief secretary asked to prepare a road map and to implement measures to prevent traffic disruptions during the event, considering the attendance of various dignitaries.

He also directed the Roads and Buildings department to illuminate prominent government buildings such as the Telangana Legislative Assembly, High Court, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, and Telangana Talli statues with decorative lights.

The Cultural department has also been instructed to organise performances that showcase the state’s heritage and patriotism.

With regard to the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda, the fire department has been directed to ensure the availability of fire safety personnel and equipment to handle any emergency situations, while the electricity department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Lastly, the chief secretary directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the success of the event, a press release informed.