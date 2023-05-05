Telangana gears up for NEET UG Exam 2023

Hyderabad: The preparations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate entrance examination have been completed in the state of Telangana. This year, approximately 70,000 candidates from Telangana have applied for the 2023 NEET UG exam. To facilitate this, a total of 24 centers have been set up across the state, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad.

Telangana has a total of 6,615 MBBS seats in 17 government and 24 private medical colleges. Of these, 2,815 are available in government colleges, while the remaining 3,800 are in private medical colleges. It is expected that more MBBS seats will be added before the admission process begins.

The NEET exam is scheduled to take place on May 7 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Last year, Telangana received 61,207 applications for the NEET UG exam, but only 59,296 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 35,148 qualified.

NEET UG is conducted in 13 languages, including Telugu, through which admission is granted to 10 courses, including MBBS. The hall tickets for the 2023 NEET UG exam have already been released, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the admit card for this examination. The examination will be conducted under the pen and paper system at 499 locations across the country.

To download the hall ticket, students can visit the official website and enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The NTA has instructed all candidates to carry a printout of their admit card, along with any necessary documents and photographs, to the examination center.

With these preparations complete, candidates from Telangana are all set to appear for the NEET UG exam on May 7, in hopes of securing a coveted MBBS seat in one of the many prestigious medical colleges across the state.