Telangana gears up for PM’s visit on May 10, Chief Secy reviews arrangements

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate several development projects and address a public meeting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 6:38 pm IST
Telangana officials review arrangements ahead of Prime Minister's visit on May 10.

Hyderabad: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Telangana on May 10, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday, May 5, chaired a high-level review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat to assess preparedness across all departments.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate several development projects and address a public meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed officials across departments to work in close coordination to ensure seamless arrangements. The Police Department was instructed to put in place security, law and order, traffic and bandobast arrangements.

Subhan Bakery

The Fire Services Department was asked to deploy adequate fire tenders at Begumpet Airport and helipads and all event venues, while the Health Department was directed to ensure necessary medical facilities are on standby. The Electricity Department was told to guarantee uninterrupted power supply across all areas to be visited by the Prime Minister.

The Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Roads and Buildings Department were directed to inspect all convoy routes and carry out any required road repairs on a war footing, officials said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 6:38 pm IST

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