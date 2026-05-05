Foundation stone for Zaheerabad industrial smart city to be laid on May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project on May 10.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 2:59 pm IST
Union minister G Kishan Reddy
Union minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, May 5, said that Telangana is set to get a major boost in industrial growth with the development of the Zaheerabad Integrated Industrial Smart City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project on May 10. The estimated cost of the project which is part of the Hyderabad–Nagpur Industrial Corridor is Rs 2,360.54 crore.

The smart city which is spread across 3245 acres is planned as a modern industrial hub with advanced infrastructure and sector-focused development. The project has the potential to attract investments of over Rs 10,000 crore and is expected to generate around 1.74 lakh jobs by 2029.

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Key sectors identified for development include logistics, auto components, non-metallic minerals, electrical and electronics, machinery, metals, and food processing.

In addition to industrial zones, the smart city will include residential and commercial spaces along with schools and training institutes.

The smart city is expected to become a major centre for manufacturing and logistics which will attract large investments and creating employment opportunities.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 2:59 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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