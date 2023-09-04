Telangana: General Nursing and Midwifery admissions open in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has invited applications for admissions into the first-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) training program.

The program will be provided at six government general hospitals apart from private nursing institutions for the academic year 2023-24.

A total of 287 GNM seats are up for grabs in OGH (62 seats), Gandhi Hospital (62 seats), MGM Hospital (62) in Warangal, Government Area Hospital (27), Bodhan, Nizamabad, District Head Quarters Hospital (42), Karimnagar and School of Nursing, Government General Hospital (32), Nizamabad.

Online registration will be open between September 2 and 16 while the last date to submit applications (both private and government) is September 19.

The downloaded applications of candidates who have applied to government institutions should be submitted to the Superintendent of OGH on or before September 12.

The selection process will be completed in government schools by October 4 and by October 10 in private nursing institutions.

The list of selected students is to be submitted to the DME on or before October 13 following which the academic year 2023-24 will commence from October 15.

Visit the website for further details.