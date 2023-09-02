Telangana: TSPSC to hold departmental tests from November 17- 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the departmental tests for officials of various departments from November 17 to 25.

The tests will be conducted in the computer-based mode at nine erstwhile district headquarters including Hyderabad (HMDA jurisdiction).

Also Read Telangana edu dept sets new norms for fixing fee in private schools

Applications can be submitted online from September 8 to October 3.

Candidates must opt for district preference to appear for the examination in addition to their working district at the time of submission of the application.

Visit the Commission’s website for more details.