Telangana edu dept sets new norms for fixing fee in private schools

Hyderabad: Telangana School Education department has given fresh instructions for fixing the fee structure for different classes in private schools.

The department had issued a memo on Friday which directed that every school affiliated with different boards must constitute a governing body comprising the president of the educational agency, secretary/correspondent/manager, principal, teaching staff representative, parent-teachers association president and an educated mother among parents to be nominated by the DEO.

Additionally, the governing body has been asked to consider expenditures involving staff salaries, building rent and maintenance, classroom needs, purchase of books, and contribution towards educational CESS while fixing the school fee structure.

The department has made it clear that the governing body can collect fees from students either monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.

The schools were further instructed to earmark 50 percent of the fee collected towards payment of staff salaries, 15 percent each for maintenance, developmental activities and staff benefits like gratuity, and PF.

However, only five percent of the fee collected can be earmarked as the personal income of the management, as per the new norms.

Fee details should be displayed on the school’s notice board and its website besides uploading them in the prescribed format on the department’s website.

Citing the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, the department directed schools not to collect any capitation fee while admitting a child.

Furthermore, they warned of a penalty which may extend to 10 times the capitation fee charged, if any school violates the norms.