Telangana cabinet expansion: Vivek, Laxman and Srihari set to be ministers

Hyderabad: Bringing an end to weeks of speculation, the Congress high command has cleared the names of three MLAs for induction into the Telangana state cabinet.

Chennur MLA G Vivek Venkat Swamy, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman, and Makthal MLA V Srihari are set to be sworn in as cabinet ministers today.

In addition, Dornakal MLA J Ramchander Naik will be appointed as the deputy speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The allocation of portfolios to the new ministers is yet to be announced.

While Vivek Venkat Swamy hails from the Mala community, Adluri Laxman from the Madiga community, and V Srihari hail from the Backwards Classes (BC).

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 12 noon at the Raj Bhavan. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who arrived in Hyderabad from New Delhi last night, will administer the oath of office to the new ministers. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior leaders are expected to attend the event.

Chief Minister Revanth congratulated the three MLAs for bagging ministerial berths and Naik for securing the deputy speaker position in a post on X.