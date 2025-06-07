Telangana govt cabinet expansion on cards after Congress High Command’s nod

Hyderabad: With the Congress High Command’s nod, the Telangana government is likely to announce the dates for cabinet expansion in the coming days.

There has been no cabinet expansion ever since the Revanth Reddy government took in charge after defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) head Mahesh Kumar Goud and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan, have discussed about the cabinet expansion. It is reported that 3–4 ministers are likely to be appointed to fill the six vacant portfolios.

Also Read Telangana govt to clear arrears of employees, cabinet approves 2 DAs

There are also talks of inducting a Muslim MLA into the new cabinet.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddi Ranga Reddy, Makthal MLA Vakati Srihari, Chennur MLA Gaddam Venkataswamy, Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik and MLC Vijayashanti are the front-runners for the cabinet posts.