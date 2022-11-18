Telangana gets first domestically built luxury electric SUV from Volvo

Published: 18th November 2022

Hyderabad: At Volvo Hyderabad-Krishna Exclusive, the first XC40 Recharge fully electric SUV by Volvo was delivered. Srikanth Reddy Guddapalli received the keys from Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh-2022 Likhita Yalamanchilli and choreographer Jani Master.

Delivery of the fully electric Volvo Car India XC40 Recharge has started in the nation. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the country’s first locally built luxury electric SUV, and it is being put together at the company’s factory in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to a press release, Volvo’s first electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, which retails for Rs 55.90 lakh ex-showroom, received an enormous response from luxury automobile customers in India. It also offers an incredible range of more than 400 miles on a single charge.

