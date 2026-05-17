Telangana gets new weekly express train to Tirupati

Important stops will include Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Cuddapah and Renigunta.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 9:50 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, flagged off a new weekly rail service from Telangana to Tirupati on Sunday, May 17.

This new service will run between Charlapalli and Tiruchanur, enhancing the pilgrim experience. According to the minister, the weekly trains will consist of seven Sleeper Coaches, seven AC 3-Tier Coaches, two AC 2-Tier Coaches and four General Coaches.

Details of the weekly trains

Train 17059 will depart from Charlapalli at 9:30 pm on every Sunday and reach Tiruchanur the following day at 12:30 pm.

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Train 17060 will depart from Tiruchanur at 4:00 pm on every Monday and reach Charlapalli the following day at 8:00 pm.

Important stops will include Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Cuddapah and Renigunta.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 9:50 pm IST

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