Telangana gets ready for SIR; CEO holds meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and additional CEO of Telangana on Saturday, November 1, held a video conference in Hyderabad for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that is expected to begin next year.

As per the X handle of CEO Telangana, the meeting was focused on mapping the present electors with data from the last SIR in the state.

The conference was attended by all DEOs and EROs in Telangana. Officials and staff from the CEO’s office also participated in the conference.

Progeny mapping

During the meeting progeny mapping was also discussed.

As per reports, those whose names appear in the last SIR will not be asked to submit any documents except an enumeration form at any stage of the exercise.

Apart from them, those whose relatives appear in the last SIR may also not be required to submit any document except an enumeration form. However, which relatives can be mapped is not clear.

Some reports for phase 2 of SIR, which is going to begin on November 4 in 12 states and Union Territories, claim that mother, father, grandfather, and grandmother can be considered relatives.

Last SIR in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The last SIR in the state was held in 2002 and the data has been made available on the official website of Telangana CEO (click here).

Those whose name or a relative’s name is not listed will be asked to submit documents at a later stage of the exercise. The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority Forest Right Certificate OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply. Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

However, the demanded documents for SIR will be based on the date of birth for all voters in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. Those who were born before July 1, 1987 need to submit any of the listed documents of themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987 and on or before December 2, 2004 need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004 need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.