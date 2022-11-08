Telangana: Girl bags MBBS seat by taking classes on YouTube

Hyderabad: Harika, a girl hailing from Nandawara of Nizamabad district, secured a seat in MBBS just by watching video classes on YouTube.



‘Where there is a will, there is a way‘, a proverb which is now proven by the district girl who got through her NEET exam without any coaching.



Harika is the daughter of Shivakumar, who died when she was a child. Mother, Anuradha makes ciggerets to support her family.



Harika aimed at becoming a Doctor after she secured good marks in her Intermediate, However, her family conditions could not afford NEET coaching for her.

Harika’s firm belief in herself got her an MBBS seat without NEET coaching. In this year’s NEET exam, she got 40,000 ranks at the all-India level while her rank was 700 at the state level.

Though she bagged a seat, her troubles are still not over. Harika has appealed to the public to help her on her way ahead in the field of MBBS.