Telangana girl dies after swallowing Rs 10 coin

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl died on Saturday, September 20, after reportedly swallowing a 10-rupee coin in Bhoodan Pochampally town of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana.

Niharika, a Class 5 student from Bheemanapalli village swallowed the coin while playing on Thursday evening. She was rushed to a private hospital in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad for treatment.

Doctors examined Niharika and suggested surgery to remove the coin that was lodged in her throat. She was discharged on Friday morning.

The following day, her parents found her unconscious on the bed. Her face had reportedly turned green. Alarmed, they rushed her back to the hospital and another operation was performed. However, she died.

Distraught and shocked by the sudden death of their only daughter, the child’s family staged a protest in front of the hospital, claiming that their daughter died due to the negligence of the doctors.

Further investigations are underway.