Telangana: Drunken father repeatedly slams one-year-old on floor, child dies

On Friday midnight, Venkatesh returned home in an inebriated state. His daughter, Bhavigna, began crying inconsolably.

Father kills his one-year-old baby girl by repeatedly slamming her on the floor in Suryapet
Hyderabad: A one-year-old girl died on Saturday, September 20, after her drunk father allegedly slammed her repeatedly against the floor at their home in Telangana’s Suryapet town.

According to police, the accused, Venkatesh, returned home around midnight in an inebriated state. When his wife tried to calm him, the situation escalated, and their daughter, Bhavigna, began crying inconsolably.

In a fit of rage, Venkatesh allegedly grabbed the baby’s legs and repeatedly slammed her against the floor, despite his wife’s attempts to intervene.

The girl sustained severe head injuries and internal trauma.

The child was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet, where she was placed on a ventilator. However, Bhavigna succumbed to her injuries the following morning.

Venkatesh attempted to flee the scene but was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

