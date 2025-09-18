Rajasthan: Mother throws 3-year-old girl in lake after partner’s taunts

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her three-year-old daughter into a lake in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, September 17, after constant taunts by her live-in partner.

According to the police, 28-year-old Anjali, hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was living with Alkesh after separating from her husband, with whom she had a daughter.

She told police that Alkesh would constantly ridicule her about her daughter. Fed up, she decided to kill the toddler.

On Wednesday, Anjali sang a lullaby to her daughter and gently picked her up in her arms and walked to the Anasagar lake.

After a few hours, at around 1:30 am, the woman emerged sans the child, busy on her mobile phone.

The case came to light after Anjali and Alkesh were seen late that night by head constable Govind Sharma, who enquired about their whereabouts.

Anjali replied that they were searching for her daughter and claimed the child had gone missing.

The following day, the child’s body was discovered floating in the lake. CCTV footage revealed Anjali walking with her child and coming out alone.

When questioned, Anjali reportedly broke down and confessed to throwing her daughter into the lake. She was arrested, and a case has been lodged.

Anjali and Alkesh worked together in a hotel in Ajmer.