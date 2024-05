Hyderabad: A goods train was derailed on the Guntur-Secunderabad route at Vishnupuram in Nalgonda district on Sunday, May 26. According to reports, two bogies were derailed.

On being alerted, railway authorities were quick to halt the Sabari Express and Janmabhoomi Express at Miryalaguda and Piduguralla respectively.

The reason for the derailment is yet to be known. Renovation work is going on and investigations are underway.