Telangana government all set to regularise services of JPS

Hyderabad: Suggesting the constitution of district-level committees headed by the district collectors to evaluate the performance of the Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS), the Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to regularise their services.

KCR asked the principal secretary for Panchayat Raj, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, to draft necessary procedures related to the regularisation.

Each committee will be headed by the district collector, along with the additional collector (local bodies), District Forest Officer, and District Superintendent of Police or DCP as members.

Meanwhile, the state-level committee led by the Principal Secretary for the Panchayat Raj department will review the proposals from the district-level committees and submit its recommendations to the chief secretary for necessary action.

While holding a meeting with the Panchayat Raj officials in the state secretariat on Monday, KCR directed the officials to appoint a new JPS after completing the regularisation of those in service already.

Telangana health and finance minister T Harish Rao, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Deshapati Srinivas, Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, chief advisor to the chief minister Somesh Kumar, principal secretary S Narsing Rao, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and other top officials attended the meeting.

JPS strike; demand regularisation of services

After striking for 16 days, over 9500 JPSs rejoined their duty, calling off their protest in demand of regularisation of services on May 15.

JPS formed a union and went on a strike on April 28 demanding regularization of their services.

About 9500 JPS in the state were recruited through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on a three-year probation and the probation period was further extended by one year.

Their strike had an adverse impact on various services in villages, causing hardships for people as they play a crucial role in village sanitation, drinking water supply, and greenery work, in addition to issuing important certificates such as birth, death, marriage, and residence.